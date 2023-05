Patrick Kielty has been officially named as the new host of ‘The Late Late Show’.

The County Down man will take over from Ryan Tubridy, as the iconic show enters its 61st season in September.

Starting out as a stand-up comedian in Belfast, Patrick has since made a name for himself as a TV and radio host.

Describing the ‘Late Late’ gig was “one of the greatest jobs in television”, he says he’s “genuinely humbled to become part of Friday nights for so many Irish people”.