Road closures to coincide with tomorrow’s Famine Commemoration in Milford

Road closures and traffic delays can be expected in the vicinity of Milford tomorrow as a result of the National Famine Commemoration.

President Michael D Higgins and Junior Minister Jack Chambers will be there to officiate at commemoration and lay wreaths during the event.

As a result of the commemoration, number of roads will be closed on the approach to Milford Mart tomorrow from 8am to 5pm.

The L-5582/1-2 Milford Mart Road to Drumacloghan road, L-5652/1 Lag Junction to Fawninoughan and L-1372/1-2 Aghanursan to The Lag Junction will be closed.

Diversions will be in place via the L-5592-1 Longhill, L-1392-1 Moss Road, R-245 Ramelton to Milford Road and R-240 Milford to Kerrykeel Road.

The council is also warning delays will be experienced on the R-245 Regional Road within this area as the commemoration is taking place.

Motorists are asked to use an alternative route or allow extra time for their journies during these times.