Derry City moved top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division after a 4-1 victory over UCD at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Jordan McEneff opened the scoring for the Candystripes before Michael Duffy added a brace.

Adam Wells pulled one back before Matthew Ward sealed the Derry win.

After the game, Martin Holmes spoke with Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins…

Brian Maher, who recently got called up to the Republic of Ireland squad also gave his reaction to Martin Holmes…