Finn Crocket wins final stage of Ras Tailteann

Ras Tailteann Stage 2,Monaghan – Blackrock 21/5/2023 Finn Crockett of Foyle CC wins todays stage. Pic : Lorraine O’Sullivan

Finn Crocket of Foyle Cycling Club won the final stage of the Ras Tailteann on Sunday afternoon.

In an epic sprint finish the Derry rider claimed the red jersey.

Conor McGoldrick was the winner of the Cycling Ireland KoH classification, while the City Break Apartments points
classification was won by Matthew Fox of Wheelbase Cabtech Castelli following his placing today.

JB Murphy of Cycling Leinster was first county rider home today and winner of the Festina County Rider award with Conn McDunphy of
Cycling Leinster is winner of the Sport Ireland county rider jersey.

 

