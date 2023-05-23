‘Day of Action’ in Letterkenny sees 25 arrests

A ‘Day of Action’ took place for Gardaí within in the Letterkenny District this week.
This resulted in a large number of arrests made on foot of 25 bench warrants.
All those arrested were brought before a sitting of Letterkenny District Court.
