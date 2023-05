Gardaí now believe that the smashing of a welcome stone in Doochary is an act of criminal damage.

It emerged last week that the stone at the top of the corkscrew had been significantly damaged and it was initially thought it had been hit by a vehicle.

Gardaí say they are anxious to hear from anyone who has any information relating to the incident which occurred between 10pm on Wednesday last and 2:20pm the following afternoon.