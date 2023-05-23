Gardai hunt two youths in conncection with damage caused to car in St Johnston

Gardaí are on the hunt for two youths in connection with damage caused to a car in the St Johnston area in the early hours of Friday morning.

The pair, who were wearing grey hoodies and dark trousers were seen in the Cois Abhainn area at around 4.10am.

It’s reported that they smashed the windscreen of the car and rear window while the wing mirror was also knocked off.

Gardaí understand they fled on foot towards the main Lifford/ Derry road where they got into a dark coloured car.

Anyone who has any information including dash cam footage is asked to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny.