Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Gardai hunt two youths in conncection with damage caused to car in St Johnston

Garda

Gardaí are on the hunt for two youths in connection with damage caused to a car in the St Johnston area in the early hours of Friday morning.

The pair, who were wearing grey hoodies and dark trousers were seen in the Cois Abhainn area at around 4.10am.

It’s reported that they smashed the windscreen of the car and rear window while the wing mirror was also knocked off.

Gardaí understand they fled on foot towards the main Lifford/ Derry road where they got into a dark coloured car.

Anyone who has any information including dash cam footage is asked to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

car-burglary-630x315
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating attempted theft of car from Ballymacool Woods

23 May 2023
Letterkenny skyline
News, Top Stories

Windows smashed in spate of criminal damage incidents in Letterkenny

23 May 2023
Derry Animal
News, Top Stories

Derry woman convicted for causing unnecessary suffering to dog and two pups

23 May 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

car-burglary-630x315
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating attempted theft of car from Ballymacool Woods

23 May 2023
Letterkenny skyline
News, Top Stories

Windows smashed in spate of criminal damage incidents in Letterkenny

23 May 2023
Derry Animal
News, Top Stories

Derry woman convicted for causing unnecessary suffering to dog and two pups

23 May 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 May 2023
Creeslough Fund
News, Top Stories

Meeting tomorrow to discuss how remainder of Creeslough Community Fund will be spent

23 May 2023
Jasmine McMonagle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Hard to comprehend Richard Burke sentencing – Jasmine McMonagle sister

23 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube