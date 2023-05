Gardaí are investigating the possible attempted theft of a car from Ballymacool Woods, Letterkenny on Wednesday last.

Between 12.30pm and 7.30pm, the window on the driver’s side of the vehicle was smashed and the ignition tampered with.

As the car was fitted with an immobiliser, the attempt to steal it was unsuccessful.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area of Ballymacool Woods is asked to come forward.