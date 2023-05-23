Government accused of failing to grasp seriousness of energy poverty

The government is being accused of failing to grasp the seriousness of energy poverty.

The Oireachtas Environment Committee will today hear about the need to address income inadequacy in Ireland.

Social Justice Ireland is among those urging the government to take a more long-term view, including by increasing all core social welfare rates by €25 a week in the next budget.

Research and Policy Analyst Michelle Murphy says the response to help the 377,000 people in energy poverty hasn’t been good enough: