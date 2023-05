The sister of Jasmine McMonagle says it is hard to comprehend the sentence handed down to Richard Burke yesterday.

The 32-year-old from Killygordan has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, with the last 12 months suspended, for the manslaughter of Ms McMonagle in 2019.

He was found guilty of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility in March of this year.

Jenna McMonagle told today’s Nine til Noon Show that it has been a long four years: