Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Inishowen Cllr feels peninsula is being ‘ignored’ when raising questions with fire service

An Inishowen Councillor believes the peninsula is being ignored when raising questions over possible gaps in the fire service.

Councillor Martin McDermott asked for clarity on the number of times the Northern Ireland fire service responded to call outs in Donegal last year.

However, no response has been forthcoming to date while previously, there were repeated calls for a water tanker to be located in Inishowen which has not yet been delivered.

Councillor McDermott says these are very serious issues which warrant a valid response:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Lettermacaward Health Centre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Remedial works to be carried out at Lettermacaward Health Centre

23 May 2023
FireBrigadeGeneral_large
News, Audio, Top Stories

Inishowen Cllr feels peninsula is being ‘ignored’ when raising questions with fire service

23 May 2023
Bridgend
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concern Bridgend Bypass could be detrimental to businesses

23 May 2023
Madeleine McCann
News, Audio, Top Stories

Search of reservoir to begin in Portugal today for Madeline McCann

23 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Lettermacaward Health Centre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Remedial works to be carried out at Lettermacaward Health Centre

23 May 2023
FireBrigadeGeneral_large
News, Audio, Top Stories

Inishowen Cllr feels peninsula is being ‘ignored’ when raising questions with fire service

23 May 2023
Bridgend
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concern Bridgend Bypass could be detrimental to businesses

23 May 2023
Madeleine McCann
News, Audio, Top Stories

Search of reservoir to begin in Portugal today for Madeline McCann

23 May 2023
GARDA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Justice Minister to seek approval for increased jail time for assaults on emergency service workers

23 May 2023
Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government accused of failing to grasp seriousness of energy poverty

23 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube