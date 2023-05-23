Justice Minister to seek approval for increased jail time for assaults on emergency service workers

The Justice Minister will seek government approval to increase jail sentences for people who assault gardaí or anyone working in the emergency services.

Simon Harris is proposing to increase the maximum sentence for assault from seven to 12 years.

Minister Harris says the measure would also apply to hospital staff and prison officers, as well as members of the Defence Forces:

Well, the Garda Representative Association feels the plans fall short of what Gardaí have called for.

GRA President, Donegal based Garda Brendan O’Connor says maximum sentencing is rarely applied: