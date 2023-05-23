McColgan and Parke named on Ireland Regions Cup squad

Two Donegal players have been included in Ireland Amateur International team for Regions Cup in Galicia.

Manager Gerry Davis has named Cockhill Celtic’s Lee McColgan and Bonagee United’s Jack Parke in the 20 man squad for the tournament starting in June.

Ireland will kick off their campaign on June 9 against Galicia at the Burgans Stadium Cambados, before the face Bavaria on June 11 and Zenica-Doboj on June 14.

Republic of Ireland Amateur International Team Manager Gerry Davis said: “It was difficult to leave some players out and it was definitely a hard process to pick the final squad, but it highlights how important it is for the players picked to grasp the opportunity.”

“The first game we have against Galicia is the most important game where we will see how we are. It’s always the toughest game against the Spanish as they are always strong, and they will be even more competitive as hosts so it’s a great challenge.

“Playing the friendly against the Basque Region gave us ideal preparation for the tournament and this squad was picked based on performances there and in our final friendly game last Saturday,” he added.

“For the players that missed out, there was great effort made and there will be plenty more opportunities for the players in future internationals.

“There are some really hungry players in the squad, and it’s balanced by the experience by the likes of Brendan O’Connell so it’s a really good group we have together,” Davis concluded.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Brendan O Connell (Rockmount), Gary Cunningham (Westport United)

Defenders: Glen Daly (Malahide United), Jack McMullen (Home Farm), Lee McColgan (Cockhill Celtic), Jack Parke (Bonagee United), Adam Crowley (Rockmount), Dylan Connolly (Lucan United)

Midfielders: Stephen Chambers (Killester Donnycarney), Nathan Broderick (Rockmount), Luke Casey (Rockmount), Eoin Murphy (Rockmount), Adam Conway (Villa FC), Conor Coughlan (Fairview Rangers), Danny Ahearne (Rockmount), Jimmy Carr (St Michael’s)

Forwards: Eoin Hayes (Newmarket), Jimmy McHugh (Oliver Bond Celtic), Jordan Buckley (Usher Celtic), Derek Hyland (Kilbarrack United)