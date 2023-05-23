Meeting tomorrow to discuss how remainder of Creeslough Community Fund will be spent

A meeting is being held tomorrow to discuss how the remainder of an Irish Red Cross fund for Creeslough will be spent.

€1.88 million was donated to the charity in response to the Creeslough explosion which claimed the lives of 10 people in October of last year.

The meeting will consider a plan as to how the €200,000 remaining sum from the Creeslough Community Fund will be spent.

The charity has confirmed that to date, most of the money raised has been allocated to emergency and planned supports with the balance now intended for ongoing support for the local community.

The public meeting gets underway at 7:30pm tomorrow evening at the Creeslough Day Centre.