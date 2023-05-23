Windows smashed in spate of criminal damage incidents in Letterkenny

Investigations are continuing into a spate of criminal damage incidents in the Oldtown area of Letterkenny.

At around 8:05pm on Thursday night last, a brick was thrown through the window of a house at James Larkin Court.

A few hours later, at 1.15am on Friday morning, a number of other windows at the same property were smashed by rocks.

Gardaí say they are particularly interested in any sightings or dash cam footage of a dark blue BMW with Northern Irish registration plates seen in the area at the time.

They are appealing to anyone with information to contact them in Letterkenny.