Kilmacrennan Club face ‘massive’ cost to repair vandalism

Kilmacrennan Celtic Football Club has appealed to members of the club and the public to be extra vigilant after significant damage was caused to their changing rooms facility.

The Club says they are disgusted and disappointed to discover the level of vandalism at the building used by the Kilmacrennan Schoolboys/ Girls Football League Club.

They now face a huge financial cost to repair damage caused to roof tiles and the interior of the changing rooms.

Raymond Shields, Committee Member of Kilmacrennan Celtic, Football Club says it is not the first time that they have been targeted: