Big weekend ahead for Derry footballers: Eamonn Burns

This weekend Derry clash with Monaghan in the group stages of the All Ireland Championship and in the Ulster Minor Football Final.

The seniors host the Farney County on Saturday evening at Celtic Park in their opening All Ireland series match.

Derry go into the game off the back of an Ulster double for the first time since the mid 70s.

Then on Sunday evening the Oak Leaf county will feature in their 7th provincial minor final in 9 years.

On this weeks GAA preview, Oisin Kelly is joined by Derry legend Eamonn Burns.

 

 

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming and Obituaries – Thursday May 25th

25 May 2023
downing street
News, Top Stories

Car crashes into gates of Downing Street

25 May 2023
Sean Rooney
News, Audio, Top Stories

Private Sean Rooney honoured in New York ceremony

25 May 2023
inland fisheries ireland
News, Top Stories

Donegal river awarded €3,500 with Inland Fisheries Ireland

25 May 2023
Advertisement

