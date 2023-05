Last weekend Richard Kerr and the AMD Motorsport team claimed their third career victory, and first of the season, in the Pirelli National Superstock Championship race at Donington Park.

The next round of the series takes place at the team’s local round at Knockhill, Scotland on June 16-18.

This week on the Score, Richard Kerr has been telling Oisin kelly about his recent success and his hopes to be a championship contender at the end of the season.