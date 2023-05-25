Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Surplus of Creeslough Community Support Fund to provide trauma support

A portion of the surplus of the Irish Red Cross Creeslough Community Support Fund will go towards providing trauma support.

A meeting took place in the town last night to discuss what the remaining €236,000 will go towards.

To date, €1.4m of the fund has been spent on compensation for loss of jobs, income, homes, to cover travel, medical and funeral expenses as well as bereavement recognition payments.

Liam O’Dwyer, International and Migration Advisor with the Irish Red Cross told today’s Nine til Noon Show that their focus is on providing support for those affected into the future:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
News, Top Stories

Would you like to join the Highland Radio News and current affairs team?

25 May 2023
Creeslough Fund
News, Audio, Top Stories

Surplus of Creeslough Community Support Fund to provide trauma support

25 May 2023
MOWI
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mowi confirms job losses at Fanad plant

25 May 2023
Mica House 14
News, Audio, Top Stories

Housing Dept urged to review defective block regulations ahead of imminent publication

25 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
News, Top Stories

Would you like to join the Highland Radio News and current affairs team?

25 May 2023
Creeslough Fund
News, Audio, Top Stories

Surplus of Creeslough Community Support Fund to provide trauma support

25 May 2023
MOWI
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mowi confirms job losses at Fanad plant

25 May 2023
Mica House 14
News, Audio, Top Stories

Housing Dept urged to review defective block regulations ahead of imminent publication

25 May 2023
Sean Rooney
News, Top Stories

Private Sean Rooney to be honoured at UN ceremony today

25 May 2023
College
News, Top Stories

Higher Education Minister to meet students to discuss reducing cost of education

25 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube