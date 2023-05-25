Surplus of Creeslough Community Support Fund to provide trauma support

A portion of the surplus of the Irish Red Cross Creeslough Community Support Fund will go towards providing trauma support.

A meeting took place in the town last night to discuss what the remaining €236,000 will go towards.

To date, €1.4m of the fund has been spent on compensation for loss of jobs, income, homes, to cover travel, medical and funeral expenses as well as bereavement recognition payments.

Liam O’Dwyer, International and Migration Advisor with the Irish Red Cross told today’s Nine til Noon Show that their focus is on providing support for those affected into the future: