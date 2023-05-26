Uisce Eireann addressing water outages outside Letterkenny and Bridgend

Uisce Eireann are currently dealing with two water outages in Donegal.

Outside Letterkenny, an outage is affecting supplies in Pluck, Rossbrackan, Aughlihard and surrounding areas, with works set to continue until 4 o’clock this afternoon.

Meanwhile, a burst water main is being dealt with at Bridgend, with a 3 o’clock completion time forecast.

Traffic management plans are in place in both areas.

Irish Water recommend people allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for supplies to fully return.

Meanwhile, as part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, mains repair works may cause intermittent supply disruption at Ros Suilighe, Letterkenny and surrounding areas on Tuesday next.

Works are scheduled to take place from midday until 4pm on 30 May.