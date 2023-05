Construction of the Lifford-Castlefin Greenway is due to begin in the coming weeks.

Cllr. Gary Doherty is welcoming the €3.6 million project, something he has been advocating for since 2013.

The Greenway will link Lifford and Castlefinn along the N15.

Cllr. Doherty says it will be useful to those living in rural parts of both towns: