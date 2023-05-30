Danny Cullen looking to add to his and Donegal’s All Ireland haul

Danny Cullen is just one win away from a fourth All Ireland title and a fourth Nickey Rackard Cup success for Donegal.

They play Wicklow in Saturday’s decider at Croke Park, a side they have met three times already this year with Donegal beating them in the league semi final.

The winner on Saturday will get the cup but will also be promoted to Christy Ring next season.

Danny says it will be important for the group make the step up, The Setanta man has been looking ahead to the game with Highland’s Oisin Kelly:

https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/DANNY-CULLEN-FULL-300523.mp3

Donegal v Wicklow in Saturday’s Nickey Rackard Final at Croke Park will be LIVE on Highland with Oisin Kelly and Eugene Organ in association with Gal Oil, Clady Bridge Castlefin.