PSNI in Derry are urging the public to be vigilant following reports of scam letters circulating in the Skeoge and Springtown areas of the city.

Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Ryan Robb said scam letters have been sent to residents this week to inform them they’ve won thousands of pounds in a football lottery.

He says the letters have an official appearance, however they believe it is a scam targeting vulnerable members of the community.