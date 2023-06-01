Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
43% of people in the UK ‘wouldn’t be bothered’ if NI left the union

43 percent of British people wouldn’t be bothered if Northern Ireland left the UK.

A new YouGov poll surveyed over two thousand people in England, Scotland and Wales.

The British public were asked a number of questions as part of this new YouGov poll and the results have shown that 40% want Northern Ireland to remain part of the UK, while 34% think it should join the Republic.

26% said they don’t know.

It also appears there is a significant disinterest amongst the British public regarding the future of Northern Ireland, as 43% say they would not be bothered either way if Northern Ireland left the UK.

32% said they’d be upset if Northern Ireland left, while 15% would be pleased.

border
News, Top Stories

43% of people in the UK ‘wouldn’t be bothered’ if NI left the union

1 June 2023
Andrew McGinley
News, Audio, Top Stories

Review of familicides and domestic homicides doesn’t go far enough – McGinley

1 June 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News, and Obituaries on Thursday July 1st

1 June 2023
Sean Rooney
News, Audio, Top Stories

Five members of Hezbollah accused of Sean Rooney’s murder in Lebanon

1 June 2023
Advertisement

