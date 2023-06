Derry are also playing at Croke Park on Saturday when they face Meath in the Christy Ring Cup Final at 5pm.

Derry, who have never won the title at this level lost out to the Royal County earlier in the campaign in Navan.

The Oak Leaf County Have lost their previous two appearances in the final, in 2021 and 2015.

Johnny McGarvey has lead Derry back to the decider in his first year in charge, he is hoping it’s third time lucky.