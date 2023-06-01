Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Farmers concerned over rewetting plans

Farmers say they’re worried rewetting plans will lead to land values being slashed.

The EU wants Ireland to start saturating peatland to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

It’s part of the Nature Restoration Law, which hopes to restore at least 20% of the EU’s damaged land and sea areas by 2030.

But the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association says rewetted peatlands could result in the market price of upland and bog falling dramatically.

Declan O’Brien, News Correspondent with the Irish Farmers Journal says farmers are worried about who would want to buy flooded lands:

