A firearm, silencer and suspected ammunition are among items seized by Police during a search operation in Derry yesterday.

Component parts of pipe bombs and IEDs were also recovered as part of an ongoing investigation into the New IRA.

Two men, aged 36 and 59 years old were arrested and have since been released pending a report to the PPS.

Detective Inspector O’Flaherty believes the items seized would have been used in a violent attack on police with the aim of killing or seriously injuring.