Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

GSOC Chair tells Oireachtas Committee they need more resources

GSOC

The Garda watchdog says it doesn’t have the resources to investigate Gardaí.

GSOC says it needs double its current staff numbers to adequately examine all of the complaints and investigations it’s tasked with.

The commission currently has around 170 staff and a budget of more than 16 million euro.

GSOC is before the Oireachtas Committee on Public Petitions and the Ombudsmen, to discuss its annual report.

GSOC’s Chairperson, Judge Rory McCabe, says more resources are needed to investigate complaints fairly and rigorously…………..

