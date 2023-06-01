Man arrested in Derry in February extradited to face drug charges in Dublin

A 25-year-old man has been extradited from the North to the Republic today to stand trial for alleged drugs offences which occurred in the Dublin area in June 2020.

The man was detained in Derry on February 6th on an international arrest warrant, and first appeared before Laganside Court in Belfast the following day. Today the extradition process was completed.

A spokesperson for the PSNI’s International Policing Unit today said this extradition involved the working partnership of the unit, the National Crime Agency and

An Garda Siochana, and shows their continued determination and commitment to work with International Law Enforcement partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice.