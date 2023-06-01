McClean in Ireland squad for Greece & Gibraltar games

Chiedozie Ogbene is out of the Euro 2024 qualifiers this month.

The Rotherham striker is suffering with a hamstring injury and joins Seamus Coleman and Andrew Omobamidele on the injury list.

Peterborough United midfielder Jack Taylor is included in the 25-man squad and could make his debut against Greece or Gibraltar.

Wigan Athletic striker Will Keane – who was in the last squad to face France – has been ommitted.

James McClean who is two caps shy of the century is named among the defenders.

The Derry man was recently retained by Wigan for net season.

Republic of Ireland Squad – Greece & Gibraltar

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth)

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Atlético Madrid), Mark Sykes (Bristol City), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough), Liam Scales (Celtic).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Jeff Hendrick (Reading), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Jason Knight (Derby County), Jamie McGrath (Wigan Athletic), Jack Taylor (Peterborough United).

Forwards: Adam Idah (Norwich City), Michael Obafemi (Burnley), Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Mikey Johnston (Vitória de Guimarães, on loan from Celtic).

UEFA EURO 2024 – Fixtures

16/06 – Greece v Ireland, OPAP Arena, 7.45pm (21.45pm local time)

19/06 – Ireland v Gibraltar, Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm