The Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District has described works approved for Newtowncunningham as a ‘game changer’.

Donegal County Council has given the go ahead for works as part of the town’s Main Street Active Travel Project.

Improvement and upgrade works are to be carried out and traffic calming measures installed.

Councillor Paul Canning says once complete, Newtowncunningham will hugely reap the benefits: