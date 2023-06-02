Patrick McBrearty on Donegal panel for Derry clash

Patrick McBrearty has been named in the Donegal match day squad for Sunday’s All Ireland Championship clash with Derry in Ballybofey.

The Kilcar man has been side-lined since early February due to a hamtring injury but could feature against the Ulster Champions having been named among the Donegal substitutes.

The returning Jeac McKelvey and Stephen McMenamin are also included in the 26.

There’s two changes to the starting line up from that which featured in Clare.

Caolan McColgan and Jason McGee come in for John Ross Molloy and Rory O’Donnell.

Derry meanwhile have named the same 15 that lined out in the draw with Monaghan in the opening round.

Ciaran McFaul retains his starting place having returned to the panel ahead of the summer.