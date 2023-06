Derry City and Shelbourne played out a 0-0 draw at the Ryan McBride Brandywell on Friday night.

Shels had the chance to take the lead in the first half but Shane Farrell saw his spot kick saved by Brian Maher.

The draw mean’s the Candystripes drop to second in the Premier Division table.

Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins spoke to the media after the game…