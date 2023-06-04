Charity appeals to bereaved families following A5 public inquiry

A charity that helps families bereaved by crashes says its door is always open.

The reminder from Life After comes following the conclusion on the A5 public inquiry.

The dual carriageway upgrade – which connects the north west to Donegal and Dublin – was first approved in 2007, but has been halted due to legal challenges.

The two-week long inquiry – which ended on Friday – heard evidence from victims’ families, officials, and those who oppose the scheme.

Vice Chair of Life After, Debbie Mullan says the past fortnight will have been retraumatising for some: