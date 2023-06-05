Co Donegal Boxing Board to hold AGM for 2023

The County Donegal Boxing Board will hold its AGM tomorrow, Tuesday, June 6th in Letterkenny Boxing Club’s clubhouse at 8pm and each of the 15 clubs in the county are asked to be represented.

Meanwhile, Raphoe’s reigning national schoolboy champion Taylor Parke has booked his semi-final spot at the national Junior Cadet championships after turning in a veteran’s display of ringcraft on Saturday last to outpointed Dundalk hot-shot Aidan Moore.

Taylor will now face the strongly fancied Dubliner Harry Reddington of Cherry Orchard ABC in next Saturday’s semi-final in Dublin.