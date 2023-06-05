Early goals killed Harps – Dave Rogers gives his reaction

Early goals once again cost Finn Harps dearly as they them thumped 6-0 by SSE Airtricity League First Division leaders Galway United at Eamon Deacy Park.

Manager Dave Rogers acknowledged that there was no way back after finding themselves 4-0 down after 20 minutes, but his side had their moments too.

He also spoke about strengthening the squad during the transfer window also paid special tribute to the fans who had made the trip and who cheered them off despite the big defeat.

He gave his thoughts to John Mulligan after the game.