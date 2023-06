Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta 2023 has been a resounding success this year, and great credit is due to the host club CLG Naomh Muire in west Donegal.

With superb weather and some great matches, it was an occasion to savour.

After the finals, Brendan Devenney spoke with club chairman John Colm Gillespie who said that it was a fantastic weekend for the club and paid tribute to the many people who worked so hard to make the event happen.