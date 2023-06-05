Harps hit for six by runaway league leaders Galway United

Finn Harps found runaway SSE Airtricity League First Division leaders Galway United simply too hot to handle at Eamon Deacy Park.

In what was an historic 800th home league game for the Galway club, the westerners once again turned on the style and ran out comfortable 6-0 winners.

Rampant Galway, who have won 16 out of 18 games this season, led 4-0 at half-time, and added two more in the second half including a late penalty.

John Mulligan filed this full time report.

Harps remain ninth in the table and next up is an away trip to Longford Town on Friday.

Elsewhere, Cobh beat Longford Town 1-0 and Kerry FC, the bottom side who drew 0-0 with Harps in Ballybofey on Friday, suffered a 6-0 drubbing at home to second placed Waterford.