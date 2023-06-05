Heartbreak for Naomh Conaill as they lose in extra-time in Senior Men’s All Ireland Gaeltacht Final

The Leinster side got off to a positive start and went ahead with a goal after just four minutes of a closely fought encounter played before a large crowd in super, sunny conditions, and at half-time they led by 1-3 to 0-4.

Naomh Conaill picked things up after the interval and it was nip and tuck between the sides for much of a second half that ended all square, Wolfe Tones 1-4, Naomh Conaill 0-7, to send the game into extra time.