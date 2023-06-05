Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Heartbreak for Naomh Conaill as they lose in extra-time in Senior Men’s All Ireland Gaeltacht Final

It was a case of so near and yet so far for Naomh Conaill as they were beaten 2-07 to 0-12 in extra-time by  Meath side Wolfe Tones (Bhulf Tón) in the Men’s Senior Final at the 2023 Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta hosted by CLG Naomh Muire at The Banks.

The Leinster side got off to a positive start and went ahead with a goal after just four minutes of a closely fought encounter played before a large crowd in super, sunny conditions, and at half-time they led by 1-3 to 0-4.
Naomh Conaill picked things up after the interval and it was nip and tuck between the sides for much of a second half that ended all square, Wolfe Tones 1-4, Naomh Conaill 0-7, to send the game into extra time.
But Wolfe Stones edged extra time and their second goal was vital on the way to victory.

 

