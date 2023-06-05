Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Hotelier staff want better terms and conditions – Noel Cunningham

A former hotelier in Donegal says recruiting staff in the hospitality sector will remain challenging unless the sector offers better terms and conditions to staff.

It comes following a recent Fáilte Ireland report found restaurants across the country are struggling to find staff as the tourism industry bounces back from Covid.

Former General Manager of Harvey’s Point Noel Cunningham said it will always be difficult attracting staff to the sector – which he says was seriously affected by the pandemic:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

robert oconnor
News, Audio, Top Stories

Positive things ahead for Relay For Life – Robert O’Connor

5 June 2023
Noel-Cunningham
News, Audio, Top Stories

Hotelier staff want better terms and conditions – Noel Cunningham

5 June 2023
Magheroarty 1
News, Top Stories

Inishboffin Island ferry service re-opened

5 June 2023
sunny weather
News, Top Stories

PSNI in Derry say sunny weather does not excuse drink driving

5 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

robert oconnor
News, Audio, Top Stories

Positive things ahead for Relay For Life – Robert O’Connor

5 June 2023
Noel-Cunningham
News, Audio, Top Stories

Hotelier staff want better terms and conditions – Noel Cunningham

5 June 2023
Magheroarty 1
News, Top Stories

Inishboffin Island ferry service re-opened

5 June 2023
sunny weather
News, Top Stories

PSNI in Derry say sunny weather does not excuse drink driving

5 June 2023
Kilmacrenan Parish
News, Top Stories

Tributes paid to Fr. Paddy Dunne following his final Mass in Kilmacrennan

5 June 2023
Enough campaign
News, Audio, Top Stories

Charity appeals to bereaved families following A5 public inquiry

4 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube