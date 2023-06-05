In-form Saints fire four past Derry as title race hots up

St Patrick’s Athletic continued their great form of late as they defeated Derry City 4-1 at Richmond Park (above) to go joint second with the Candystripes in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Having been held to a scoreless draw at home to Shelbourne on Friday, it has not been a good Bank Holiday weekend for City.

But the Saints are very much in the title race – and have now won six out of their last seven games.

Shay McGrath gave St Pat’s a half-time lead and Eoin Doyle made it 2-0 on 62 minutes. Cian Kavanagh pulled one back for City three minutes later but the ever influential Chris Forrester struck with a third for the home side on 67 minutes and Mark Doyle added a fourth on 79 minutes.

Shamrock Rovers are four points clear at the top after they beat Sligo Rovers 3-0 at the Showgrounds.

Elsewhere, Dundalk beat UCD 4-1 and Cork City had a 2-1 success over Bohemians.