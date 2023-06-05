New track record at Lifford Stadium set by Fahan Rebel

A new track record – subject to the usual ratification and verification protocols – was set at Lifford Stadium on Sunday evening as the even money Fahan Rebel produced a spellbinding run of 17.25 to win the Paddy McCrossan 70th Birthday SSO/S1 325 race.

The James B. Duffy (Derry) owned and trained dog produced a memorable run out of trap four and had four and a half lengths to spare over Toolbox Talk, with Jeannie Jo in third.

The fastest run prior to this was set in April at the official gala reopening night when Corbrack Prince clocked 17.30.

Meanwhile, there were plenty of other highlights from the ten race card on Sunday.

In the first semi-finals of the Ballymac Stud A1/A2 525 Trophy, Eager Colm obliged for Tyrone’s Damien McConville to win by two and a half lengths in 29.02 with Old Fort Major and Last Regards getting the other places to qualify for the final.



The second semi-final was won by Great Dale, with Neon Lights and Clona Rocko in a deadheat for second.

The final of the competition – with €2,000 for the winner – takes place next Sunday.

In the Sunday Shoot Out 325 – a two dog contest – the Charles Coyle/Hugh Harley owned and trained Boherna Rio beat Slipalong Jet by four and a half lengths in a super time of 17.37.

