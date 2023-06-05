Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

PSNI in Derry say sunny weather does not excuse drink driving

A number of arrests have been made by the PSNI in Derry over the sunny weekend.

Officers from the Waterside Neighbourhood Policing Team made a total of 5 arrests over from Friday until Sunday.

These include two arrests for Driving with Excess Alcohol, one arrest for Driving whilst Unfit Through Drink or Drugs, two arrests for Drug Supply and Possession Offences including outstanding Warrants and other Road Traffic Offences.

All offences will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Police are urging the public to remember that sunny weather does not excuse drink driving, and having one drink will still impair the ability to drive safely.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Magheroarty 1
News, Top Stories

Inishboffin Island ferry service re-opened

5 June 2023
sunny weather
News, Top Stories

PSNI in Derry say sunny weather does not excuse drink driving

5 June 2023
Kilmacrenan Parish
News, Top Stories

Tributes paid to Fr. Paddy Dunne following his final Mass in Kilmacrennan

5 June 2023
Enough campaign
News, Audio, Top Stories

Charity appeals to bereaved families following A5 public inquiry

4 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Magheroarty 1
News, Top Stories

Inishboffin Island ferry service re-opened

5 June 2023
sunny weather
News, Top Stories

PSNI in Derry say sunny weather does not excuse drink driving

5 June 2023
Kilmacrenan Parish
News, Top Stories

Tributes paid to Fr. Paddy Dunne following his final Mass in Kilmacrennan

5 June 2023
Enough campaign
News, Audio, Top Stories

Charity appeals to bereaved families following A5 public inquiry

4 June 2023
stephen donnelly 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Irish Pharmacy Union rapidly losing faith in Health Minister

4 June 2023
world travel awards
News, Audio, Top Stories

Derry nominated in the 2023 World Travel Awards

4 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube