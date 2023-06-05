PSNI in Derry say sunny weather does not excuse drink driving

A number of arrests have been made by the PSNI in Derry over the sunny weekend.

Officers from the Waterside Neighbourhood Policing Team made a total of 5 arrests over from Friday until Sunday.

These include two arrests for Driving with Excess Alcohol, one arrest for Driving whilst Unfit Through Drink or Drugs, two arrests for Drug Supply and Possession Offences including outstanding Warrants and other Road Traffic Offences.

All offences will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Police are urging the public to remember that sunny weather does not excuse drink driving, and having one drink will still impair the ability to drive safely.