Reaction from Gaeltacht Finals after defeats for Gaoth Dobhair and Naomh Conaill

It was a case of defeat on the double for the two Donegal sides in the two men’s finals at this year’s Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta hosted by CLG Naomh Muire.

In the senior final, Naomh Conaill just came up short as they were beaten 2-07 to 0-12 in extra-time by Meath side Wolfe Tones (Bhulf Tón).

In the junior final, Gaoth Dobhair lost out to Cill Chomáin of Mayo.

After the senior final, the experienced Naomh Conaill stalwart Eoin Waide gave his reaction to Brendan Devenney.

Brendan also spoke with veteran Gaoth Dobhair forward Kevin Cassidy after his side had been beaten by 0-14 to 1-8 by Cill Chomáin in the junior decider.