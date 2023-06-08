Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Council says public safety is priority during retained firefighters industrial action

Donegal County Council say their priority during the ongoing industrial action by retained firefighters is to ensure public safety.

Retained firefighters have taken the decision to engage in industrial action over the failure by Council’s across the country to address the recruitment and retention crisis.

The Council is advising householders to ensure they have working smoke alarms fitted and check them weekly.

Business owners meanwhile, the local authority says should ensure that they have a functioning fire detection and alarm system fitted, and that it is within its service schedule.

Top Stories

police
News, Top Stories

Eight police officers assaulted in Derry

8 June 2023
FireBrigadeGeneral_large
News, Top Stories

Council says public safety is priority during retained firefighters industrial action

8 June 2023
Finn Harps New Stadium 2
News, Top Stories

New Finn Harps stadium a step closer

8 June 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 June 2023
