Council says public safety is priority during retained firefighters industrial action

Donegal County Council say their priority during the ongoing industrial action by retained firefighters is to ensure public safety.

Retained firefighters have taken the decision to engage in industrial action over the failure by Council’s across the country to address the recruitment and retention crisis.

The Council is advising householders to ensure they have working smoke alarms fitted and check them weekly.

Business owners meanwhile, the local authority says should ensure that they have a functioning fire detection and alarm system fitted, and that it is within its service schedule.