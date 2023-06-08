Eight police officers assaulted in Derry

Eight police officers in Derry were assaulted as they responded to, and dealt with calls in the city yesterday evening.

One officer was punched while other officers were spat on.

A number of people have been arrested in connection with the attacks on suspicion of offences including assault on police, disorderly behaviour and criminal damage.

Inspector Campbell says assaults on officers are unacceptable, and must not be tolerated as simply being ‘part of the job’.

Enquiries into the incidents are ongoing.