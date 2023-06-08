Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Ours to Protect

Eight police officers assaulted in Derry

Eight police officers in Derry were assaulted as they responded to, and dealt with calls in the city yesterday evening.

One officer was punched while other officers were spat on.

A number of people have been arrested in connection with the attacks on suspicion of offences including assault on police, disorderly behaviour and criminal damage.

Inspector Campbell says assaults on officers are unacceptable, and must not be tolerated as simply being ‘part of the job’.

Enquiries into the incidents are ongoing.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

police
News, Top Stories

Eight police officers assaulted in Derry

8 June 2023
FireBrigadeGeneral_large
News, Top Stories

Council says public safety is priority during retained firefighters industrial action

8 June 2023
Finn Harps New Stadium 2
News, Top Stories

New Finn Harps stadium a step closer

8 June 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

police
News, Top Stories

Eight police officers assaulted in Derry

8 June 2023
FireBrigadeGeneral_large
News, Top Stories

Council says public safety is priority during retained firefighters industrial action

8 June 2023
Finn Harps New Stadium 2
News, Top Stories

New Finn Harps stadium a step closer

8 June 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 June 2023
tory primary care
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tory medical cover crisis deepens as transport mix-up means doctor missed today’s visit

8 June 2023
hiqa
News, Top Stories

No non-compliances found in HIQA inspection at Seaview Respite Centre

8 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube