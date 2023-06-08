Football Talk with Gavin Cullen – Ulster Senior League, Finn Harps & Derry City

On this weeks League of Ireland chat Oisin Kelly has been joined by former Harps captain Gavin Cullen to preview this weekend’s games for Finn Harps and Derry City who will be looking to go into the mid-season break on a positive manner.

Harps are on the road at Longford Town while Derry will look to get back on track at the top of the Premier Division when they host Bohemians.

Gavin lead his Cockhill Celtic team to a tenth league title in a row last week, however uncertainty hangs over the future of the league but Cullen seems confident that there will be football of some sort in the future for his side.