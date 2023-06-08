HSE issue final call for Covid 19 spring booster vaccination

The HSE is encouraging people who are eligible to get their COVID-19 Spring Boosters in the coming days, as the programme will wind down next week.

People aged 70 or older, and those aged 12 years or older with a weak immune system to act now.

The Letterkenny COVID-19 Vaccination Centre will be open today and tomorrow, and also on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of next week.

Meanwhile a pop-up clinic will operate tomorrow in Stranorlar.

Details of clinics –

Letterkenny COVID-19 Vaccination Centre, Building 1b IDA Business Park, Ballyraine, Letterkenny, Co Donegal, F92 FP83.

Thursday 8th June

9.15am to 5.15pm- clinic open to everyone 12 years and over

Friday 9th June

9.15am to 4pm- clinic open to everyone 12 years and over

4.15pm to 5.15pm- clinics open to everyone aged 5 to 11 years including those with a weakened immune system

Tuesday 13th June

9.15am to 10.15am- 6 months to 4 years

11am to 5.15pm- clinic open to everyone 12 years and over

Wednesday 14th June

9.15am to 5.15pm- clinic open to everyone 12 years and over

Thursday 15th June

9.15am to 4pm- clinic open to everyone 12 years and over

4.15pm to 5.15pm- clinics open to everyone aged 5 to 11 years including those with a weakened immune system

Pop-up

St Marys Parish Centre, Stranorlar, F93 EK52

Friday June 9th

10.30am to 4.30pm- clinic open to everyone 12 years and over

HSE Statement in full –

Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo (CH CDLMS)

HSE encourages eligible cohorts to get COVID-19 Spring Boosters as the programme winds down in Donegal

With just over a week left of the COVID-19 Spring Booster programme, the HSE is encouraging eligible cohorts in Donegal to get their boosters before the end of the programme.

The Spring Boosters are still available to everyone aged 70 or older and those aged 12 years or older with a weak immune system

across CH CDLMS.

Those who have not received their COVID-19 Spring booster vaccine can now do so at walk-in clinics across CH CDLMS.

The programme will continue to run in CVC’s and pop up clinics across CH CDLMS until June 16. Another booster for this cohort will not be available until the Autumn programme commences later in the year.

If you are eligible, you can also get a COVID-19 Spring booster from a participating GP or a pharmacy.

Vaccines are proven to your best protection against serious illness from COVID-19. If you haven’t had your COVID-19 Spring booster yet, you’re at risk.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics are also offering Primary and First Booster vaccines to those aged 12 years and over.

Those aged 6 months to 4 years and 5 to 11 years can book their appointments online at www.hse.ie

Sinead McConnell, General Manager, COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, CH CDLMS said “We aim to complete the COVID-19 Spring Booster programme by June 16th and we are urging all those who are eligible to get vaccinated before the end of the programme. We will have many clinics operating across CH CDLMS this week so please check out the times and venues below for your nearest clinic.”

Anyone aged 5 or older with a weak immune system (immunocompromised) are being offered a COVID-19 Spring booster with those under 12 being vaccinated at our vaccination centres by appointment ONLY. Residents of long-term care facilities for older adults are also being vaccinated by HSE mobile vaccination teams.