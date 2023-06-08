Late night pharmacy openings and long weekends under theft

Late-night pharmacy openings and long weekend opening hours are under threat due to financial pressures.

The Irish Pharmacy Union says community pharmacies have had a pay freeze for the last 15 years and this is having an impact on the viability of some pharmacies outside of certain hours

One in ten pharmacies are loss making, leading to many reducing their services such as Sunday closures, earlier closing times on a Saturday and ending their late night services

IPU president Dermot Twomey says the sector needs to have a strong dispensing fee in order to underpin the services: