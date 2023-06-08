Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Ours to Protect

Late night pharmacy openings and long weekends under theft

Late-night pharmacy openings and long weekend opening hours are under threat due to financial pressures.

The Irish Pharmacy Union says community pharmacies have had a pay freeze for the last 15 years and this is having an impact on the viability of some pharmacies outside of certain hours

One in ten pharmacies are loss making, leading to many reducing their services such as Sunday closures, earlier closing times on a Saturday and ending their late night services

IPU president Dermot Twomey says the sector needs to have a strong dispensing fee in order to underpin the services:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Scam Alert
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardai warn of latest scam

8 June 2023
pharmacy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Late night pharmacy openings and long weekends under theft

8 June 2023
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Audio, Top Stories

More job losses on the way for Strabane

8 June 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Eight police officers assaulted in Derry

8 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Scam Alert
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardai warn of latest scam

8 June 2023
pharmacy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Late night pharmacy openings and long weekends under theft

8 June 2023
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Audio, Top Stories

More job losses on the way for Strabane

8 June 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Eight police officers assaulted in Derry

8 June 2023
FireBrigadeGeneral_large
News, Top Stories

Council says public safety is priority during retained firefighters industrial action

8 June 2023
Finn Harps New Stadium 2
News, Top Stories

New Finn Harps stadium a step closer

8 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube