Strabane is to be hit with further job losses.

It’s been confirmed that the Pound Stretcher store located in Strabane Retail Park is set to close its doors.

It follows the closure of a number of other retail units in the town last year to make way for a new Lidl store.

Councillor Jason Barr who is Deputy Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council is calling on Invest NI to urgently intervene: